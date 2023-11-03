Port Arthur residential fire being investigated as arson

Published 11:00 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Port Arthur Fire Department officials are investigating last week’s house fire on 13th Street as arson. (Mary Meaux/The News)

A house fire that occurred last week in Port Arthur is being investigated as arson.

Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson confirmed the fire, which occurred Oct. 27 at a home in he 2000 block of 13th Street, is officially being investigated as a potential criminal act.

The investigation is not an overnight case, authorities stressed.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Benson said investigators must gather evidence, if any, to be presented to the District Attorney’s Office, as well as persons of interest, in order for a warrant to be issued, should the cause of the fire be determined as arson.

A woman was inside at the time of the fire and was able to get outside on her own.

She was medically accessed by first responders, which is standard protocol when a person is exposed to fire.

The woman declined treatment and transport, Benson previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia.

More News

City, school board and special elections on Tuesday; see what’s up locally

DR. MARK PORTERIE — Extreme weather and inequality are here (Part 1 of 2)

Walmart celebrates renovations, outreach in Port Arthur

Memorial’s final regular season game goes down to wire against Kingwood Park

Print Article