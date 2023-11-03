Port Arthur residential fire being investigated as arson Published 11:00 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

A house fire that occurred last week in Port Arthur is being investigated as arson.

Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson confirmed the fire, which occurred Oct. 27 at a home in he 2000 block of 13th Street, is officially being investigated as a potential criminal act.

The investigation is not an overnight case, authorities stressed.

Benson said investigators must gather evidence, if any, to be presented to the District Attorney’s Office, as well as persons of interest, in order for a warrant to be issued, should the cause of the fire be determined as arson.

A woman was inside at the time of the fire and was able to get outside on her own.

She was medically accessed by first responders, which is standard protocol when a person is exposed to fire.

The woman declined treatment and transport, Benson previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia.