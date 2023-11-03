Nederland man killed following motorcycle crash in Hardin County Published 8:42 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 96, at the intersection of Andover Drive, that occurred last week.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 6:48 p.m. Oct. 25, a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. 96 in Hardin County.

It is reported that a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling on Andover Drive and failed to yield to the motorcycle at the stop sign, pulling into its path.

The motorcycle struck the pickup on its driver side.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 52-year-old Donald House of Nederland, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 83-ear-old Donald Carnley of Silsbee, was not injured.

Carnley was cited for failing to yield right of way at a stop intersection.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.