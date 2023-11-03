Martha Gill Hart Published 12:08 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Martha Gill Hart, 83, of Baytown, Texas and formerly of Groves passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at her residence with her loving family at her side.

Martha was born on March 2, 1940, in Warren, Arkansas to Lessie Winningham Gill and Jack E. Gill.

She attended college at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas; later she met the love of her life, and they married on January 25, 1960.

Martha was a retired claims analyst for the Texas Workforce Commission and attended Procter Street Baptist Church in Port Arthur.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and playing the piano for many of her churches.

She even taught some of her grandchildren how to play the piano and crochet.

Survivors include her husband of sixty-three years, Travis Lawerence Hart of Baytown; children, Evonda Hart Miller and her husband Matt of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Taron L. Hart and his wife Vicky of Baytown and Travis L. “Larry” Hart and his wife, Michelle of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Luebe and his wife Jessica, Darrin Luebe and his wife Corina, Michael Woodie “Paz Rescate”, Daniel Woodie and his wife Denise Baxindine, Trevor Hart and his wife Lesley, Tori Hart, Katie Hart, Meredith Hart and Alaina Hart; great grandchildren, Logan Luebe, Landen Luebe, Nora Woodie, Davina Hart and Zeke Hart; sisters, Jackie Henderson of Whitehall, Arkansas and Jean Allison and her husband Bobby of Conway, Arkansas.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lessie Gill; sister, Dee Merris “Sissy” Peden; brother, Doyle “Buddy” Gill.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Melancon-Levingston Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas.

A Chapel Service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Melancon-Levingston Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, Texas.