Herminia Martinez Castillo Published 1:42 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Herminia Martinez Castillo, 74, of Port Arthur passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 3, 1949 in Port Arthur, Texas to Santos Martinez and Sonia Guadiano Martinez. Herminia was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of The Temple of Port Arthur.

She retired from Port Arthur Independent School District as a para professional with 21 years of service.

Herminia was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Alice Gonzalez, Dolores Vega, Josephine Molina and her brother, Tony Martinez.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ramon Castillo of Nederland; her daughter, Michelle Bellot and husband John of Nederland; her two sons, Ramon Castillo II and wife Sharma of Euless, Texas and Jason Castillo and wife Kara of Nederland; her seven grandchildren, Baylee Michelle Bellot, Jacob Hamilton Bellot, Julia Rose Bellot, Alexander John Bellot, Carson Ramon Castillo, Cameron Patrick Castillo, Caden Le Vo; her sisters, Mary Guillory of Pennsylvania and Linda Roche and husband Jim of Conroe; her brothers, Frank Martinez and wife Eloise of Corpus Christi, Joe Martinez of Houston, Jesse Martinez and wife Dolly of Edna, Texas along with numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, friends, family and grandogs.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 3, 2023 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Herminia’s life will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 4, 2023 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves under the direction of Clayton Thompson.

Serving as pallbearers will be Alexander Bellot, Jacob Bellot, Carson Castillo, Caden Vo, John Vega and Michael Vega. Honorary Pallbearers will be Cameron Castillo and John Bellot.