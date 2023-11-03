Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 25-31
Published 12:04 am Friday, November 3, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31:
Oct. 25
- Christopher Keller, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
- An information report was taken in the 3300 block of Doyle.
Oct. 26
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2100 block of Main.
- Forgery Financial Instrument was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 69.
- A theft was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
Oct. 27
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Oct. 28
- No reports
Oct. 29
- Raymond Bidwell, 33, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- An information report was taken in the 3400 block of Canal.
Oct. 30
- An information report was taken in the 4400 block of Gulf.
- An information report was taken in the 3100 block of Boyd.
Oct. 31
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- An information report was taken in the 4800 block of Augusta.