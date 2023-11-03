Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 25-31 Published 12:04 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31:

Oct. 25

Christopher Keller, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of West Parkway.

An information report was taken in the 3300 block of Doyle.

Oct. 26

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2100 block of Main.

Forgery Financial Instrument was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 69.

A theft was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

Oct. 27

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 28

No reports

Oct. 29

Raymond Bidwell, 33, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5400 block of West Parkway.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

An information report was taken in the 3400 block of Canal.

Oct. 30

An information report was taken in the 4400 block of Gulf.

An information report was taken in the 3100 block of Boyd.

Oct. 31