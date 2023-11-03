Groves man sentenced for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Published 1:59 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

By PA News

Michael Pousson

A Groves man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being found guilty Friday of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

A court coordinator with Judge Raquel West’ 252nd District Court confirmed the verdict and punishment for Michael Lawrence Pousson, 41.

The trial began Monday with jury selection, and the verdict and punishment were handed down Friday.

A previous trial held in May ended in a hung jury, meaning the jury did not reach a unanimous verdict of guilty or not guilty.

In the May case, the jury voted 9 to 3 in favor of guilt.

Pousson was indicted for continuous sexual assault of a child Jan. 26, 2022, for alleged assaults that took place on or about Nov. 14, 2018, to on or about Aug. 17, 2021.

The alleged victim was younger than 14 years old at the time.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a child made an outcry to an adult. The child was later brought to Garth House for a forensic interview and told of being sexually assaulted more than 15 times over a period of three years.

The child alleged some of the incidents occurred while living in Orangefield and some while living in Groves.

