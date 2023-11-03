Alleged stabbing suspect arrested due to Crimestoppers tip, police say Published 12:16 am Friday, November 3, 2023

A Crimestoppers tip led to the location and subsequent arrest of a man wanted in connection with a September stabbing.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Fugitive Warrant Deputies arrested Kendric Donavan Guidry, 24, Wednesday at Port Arthur Townhomes, 3500 Turtle Creek Drive on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is the same apartment complex that a 28-year-old man was stabbed on Sept. 30.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the tip led to the arrest.

In the days following the assault, Duriso said the victim was stabbed during a disturbance in the parking lot and that the man’s injuries were non-life threatening.

The victim did not live at the apartment complex.

Bond was set by a judge at $50,000, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office.