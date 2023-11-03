4th arrest made in boat ramp shooting in Orange

Published 12:06 am Friday, November 3, 2023

By Stephen Hemelt

ORANGE — An additional arrest has been made in Sunday’s shooting at the boat ramp in Orange.

Orange Police Sergeant Isaac Henry said Jadarius Simmons, 27, of Orange was arrested Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

There have now been four arrests connected to Sunday’s shooting at the boat ramp, 505 Pier Road.

The victim is a 28-year-old woman from Orange.

She was transferred to a local hospital and has since been released following a non-life threatening injury

Police arrested John LeBlanc, 43, of Orange on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct discharge firearm. He remains in the Orange County Jail as of Thursday afternoon with bonds totaling $500,000.

Also arrested was Terrynce Nelson, 33, of Orange for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and Shkayla LeBlanc, 25, of Orange for interference with public duties.

Nelson and Shkayla LeBlanc have since bonded out of jail.

Henry said the case remains under investigation.

