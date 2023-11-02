Your Port Arthur photo could win $200; check out the contest details Published 12:18 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Port Arthur is part of the Texas Forest Trail Region.

With beauty spanning from Sabine Woods to Pleasure Island and Sea Rim State Park, the area is a “natural.” In addition to being the official Cajun Capital of Texas, the city features a myriad of cultures.

Port Arthur is also in its Quasquicentennial year. Happy 125th birthday!

Your photos of Port Arthur are welcome in the ETXTraveler photo contest, open through Nov. 5.

Port Arthur’s Unique Life is the category in this contest. From coastal activities to peaceful marshes, lakes, a historical site, bridges, museums and temples, Port Arthur encompasses a variety of unique experiences.

Let your photos offer your perspective on this distinct area.

This contest features additional categories with more than $3,000 in prizes available.

The link to submit photos is etxtraveler.com/photo-contest-2023/.

The Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau is a contest sponsor. PACVB is the official destination marketing organization for Port Arthur, Texas. We keep visitors and locals in the know on our natural views and things to do, to enhance economic development. For more information, visit visitportarthurtx.com.