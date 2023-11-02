Seahawks men’s basketball dominates in season-opener, 110-59 Published 6:37 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Every face, except one, is new on the Lamar State College Port Arthur Seahawks basketball roster.

The early-season results are remarkably familiar, though.

The Hawks opened the 2023-24 campaign with a dominating 110-59 victory over Honor Armor Prep at the Carl Parker Center on Wednesday night in the Carl Parker Center.

The Seahawks are traditionally hot off the starting line with triple-digit totals over non-conference foes to open the season. This game was no different.

Four Seahawks scored in double figures, led by Beaumont sophomore Jaylen Subject and Florida sophomore Caleb Muller, each with 18 points.

Subject, a transfer from the University of Arkansas, picked up the season’s first double-double performance after adding 15 rebounds.

Jackson Thoele added 11 points with nine rebounds, while teammate Bentravin Phillips also dropped in 11 points with six rebounds.

Honor Armor was led in scoring by Tahaad Davis’ 16 points while teammate Jamarian Hall picked up a double-double performance with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Seahawks are back in action Saturday with a home game against Stength & Motion International. The game at the Carl Parker Center will tip off at 2 p.m.

Men’s JUCO Basketball Non-Conference Final

At the Carl Parker Center in Port Arthur

Lamar State College Port Arthur 110, Honor Armor Prep 59

HAP — 27 – 32 — 59

LSC — 53 – 57 — 110

Records: LSCPA 1-0

Top Performers: Honor Armor: Tahaad Davis 16 points, Jamarian Hall 13 points, 12 rebounds; LSCPA: Jaylen Subject 18 points, 15 rebounds; Caleb Muller 18 points; Jackson Thoele 11 points, 9 rebounds; Bentravin Phillips 11 points, 6 assists.

Seahawks’ Next Game: LSCPA hosts Strength & Motion International at the Carl Parker Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 4.