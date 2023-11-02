Port Arthur Walmart reopening with customer features, $6K in local donations

Published 11:01 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

By PA News

Port Arthur shoppers check out at Walmart in March 2020. Many flooded the store early in the afternoon due to the store's new hours. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

Officials stress that the recent Port Arthur Supercenter remodel solidifies Walmart’s commitment to providing local customers with a seamless, high-quality shopping experience

The Port Arthur community is welcomed back to the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 8585 Memorial Blvd. on Friday.

The celebratory day includes a morning filled with a ribbon cutting ceremony, check presentations and community activities.

The re-opening event includes $6,000 worth of check presentations from the Walmart store to the following local organizations:

  • $3,500 to Bethel Temple of Deliverance
  • $2,000 to Nederland Rotary Foundation
  • $500 to New Beginnings Ministry

In addition to the check presentations, Coke, Pepsi, Kellogg’s, Little Debbie, General Mills and other vendors will provide snacks, beverages and keepsakes for customers to enjoy during the celebration.

Customers also have the opportunity to visit several food trucks and enjoy samples throughout the event.

The full store remodel includes:

  • Improved apparel section with new brands like Reebok and Polo
  • Upgraded navigation throughout the store
  • New and upgraded coolers
  • New digital menu boards in deli areas
  • Expanded online pick up and delivery section
  • New digital labels
  • New signage

