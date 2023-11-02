New fires Thursday evening limiting visibility along Highway 73

Published 8:42 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

By PA News

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday at 8:25 p.m. that there are driving concerns along Highway 73 in Jefferson County.
“Due to several new fires this evening, there is smoke limiting visibility to about 3/4 of a mile on Hwy 73 from just east of Veolia to the landfill,” a release states.
“First responders are on scene dealing with the fires and monitoring the roadways. At this time, Hwy 73 is open to traffic. We urge caution while driving in the area. If the situation changes, we will update.”

