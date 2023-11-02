Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 23-29
Published 12:08 am Thursday, November 2, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29:
- Rachel Brunson, 44, warrant other agency
- Evan Boden, 27, disorderly conduct by loud and profane language, resisting arrest
- Michael Folmer, 31, public intoxication
- Dennis Perry Jr., 32, evading arrest with vehicle
- Alan Harris, 62, warrant other agency
- Danzel Kennerson, 27, warrant other agency
- Kasey Emerson, 35, warrant other agency
- Martin Fonseca-Cardenas, 25, warrant other agency
- Virginia Wight, 45, warrant other agency
- Sean Garcia, 29, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29:
Oct. 23
- A complainant reported a death in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.
- A complainant reported a death in the 400 block of S 2nd Street.
- Officer found a subject in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 1800 block of N 18th Street.
- A complainant reported a leaving the scene of an accident in the 2000 block of Avenue B.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Avenue D.
- A complainant reported a burglary of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported a leaving the scene of an accident in the 1300 block of S 13th Street.
Oct. 24
- A complainant reported an assault offensive touch in the 100 block of Boston.
- A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 600 block of S 13th Street.
- Arrest of a subject for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language and resisting arrest in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- A complainant reported a burglary of a building in the 700 block of N 11th Street.
- Arrest of a subject for public intoxication in the 100 block of N Memorial.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 100 block of N 14th Street.
- Arrest of a subject for evading arrest with a vehicle in the 2100 block of Spurlock.
Oct. 25
- Arrested of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Twin City Highway.
- A complainant reported possession or promotion of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor in the 2900 block of Chicago.
- A complainant reported an aggravated assault in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- A complainant reported an indecent assault in the 800 block of N 12th Street.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 500 block of 1 ½ Street.
- A complainant reported a runaway in the 1500 block of S 27th Street. The runaway was later recovered.
Oct. 26
- A complainant reported found property in the 200 block of S 5th Street.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of S 6th Street.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of S 1 ½ Street.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief and burglary of a vehicle in the 200 block of N Highway 69.
Oct. 27
- A complainant reported striking unattended vehicle in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
- Officer received information in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported a vehicle parked in a prohibited area in the 400 block of N 21st Street.
Oct. 28
- A complainant reported a theft in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported a criminal mischief in the 700 block of S 18th Street.
- An arrest of a subject on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 900 block of S 29th Street.
- Officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 900 block of S 29th Street.
- A complainant reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3000 block of Gary.
- Officer assisted another agency near Twin City at Avenue M.
- Officer received information in the 2400 block of Avenue H.
Oct. 29
- A complainant reported assault family violence – impede breathing/circulation in the 1900 block of Elgin.
- A complainant reported terroristic threat in the 900 block of Franklin.
- A complainant reported a dog bite in the 1900 block of Avenue K.
- A complainant reported aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence in the 1400 block of Avenue E.