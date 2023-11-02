Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 23-29

Published 12:08 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29: 

  • Rachel Brunson, 44, warrant other agency
  • Evan Boden, 27, disorderly conduct by loud and profane language, resisting arrest
  • Michael Folmer, 31, public intoxication
  • Dennis Perry Jr., 32, evading arrest with vehicle
  • Alan Harris, 62, warrant other agency
  • Danzel Kennerson, 27, warrant other agency
  • Kasey Emerson, 35, warrant other agency
  • Martin Fonseca-Cardenas, 25, warrant other agency
  • Virginia Wight, 45, warrant other agency
  • Sean Garcia, 29, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29:

Oct. 23

  • A complainant reported a death in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 400 block of S 2nd Street.
  • Officer found a subject in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 1800 block of N 18th Street.
  • A complainant reported a leaving the scene of an accident in the 2000 block of Avenue B.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Avenue D.
  • A complainant reported a burglary of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A complainant reported a leaving the scene of an accident in the 1300 block of S 13th Street.

Oct. 24

  • A complainant reported an assault offensive touch in the 100 block of Boston.
  • A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 600 block of S 13th Street.
  • Arrest of a subject for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language and resisting arrest in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • A complainant reported a burglary of a building in the 700 block of N 11th Street.
  • Arrest of a subject for public intoxication in the 100 block of N Memorial.
  • A complainant reported a theft in the 100 block of N 14th Street.
  • Arrest of a subject for evading arrest with a vehicle in the 2100 block of Spurlock.

Oct. 25

  • Arrested of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A complainant reported possession or promotion of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor in the 2900 block of Chicago.
  • A complainant reported an aggravated assault in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
  • A complainant reported an indecent assault in the 800 block of N 12th Street.
  • A complainant reported a theft in the 500 block of 1 ½ Street.
  • A complainant reported a runaway in the 1500 block of S 27th Street. The runaway was later recovered.

Oct. 26

  • A complainant reported found property in the 200 block of S 5th Street.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of S 6th Street.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of S 1 ½ Street.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief and burglary of a vehicle in the 200 block of N Highway 69.

Oct. 27

  • A complainant reported striking unattended vehicle in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
  • Officer received information in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported a vehicle parked in a prohibited area in the 400 block of N 21st Street.

Oct. 28

  • A complainant reported a theft in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported a criminal mischief in the 700 block of S 18th Street.
  • An arrest of a subject on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 900 block of S 29th Street.
  • Officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 900 block of S 29th Street.
  • A complainant reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3000 block of Gary.
  • Officer assisted another agency near Twin City at Avenue M.
  • Officer received information in the 2400 block of Avenue H.

Oct. 29

  • A complainant reported assault family violence – impede breathing/circulation in the 1900 block of Elgin.
  • A complainant reported terroristic threat in the 900 block of Franklin.
  • A complainant reported a dog bite in the 1900 block of Avenue K.
  • A complainant reported aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence in the 1400 block of Avenue E.

