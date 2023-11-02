Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 23-29 Published 12:08 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29:

Rachel Brunson, 44, warrant other agency

Evan Boden, 27, disorderly conduct by loud and profane language, resisting arrest

Michael Folmer, 31, public intoxication

Dennis Perry Jr., 32, evading arrest with vehicle

Alan Harris, 62, warrant other agency

Danzel Kennerson, 27, warrant other agency

Kasey Emerson, 35, warrant other agency

Martin Fonseca-Cardenas, 25, warrant other agency

Virginia Wight, 45, warrant other agency

Sean Garcia, 29, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29:

Oct. 23

A complainant reported a death in the 100 block of Sterling Ridge.

A complainant reported a death in the 400 block of S 2nd Street.

Officer found a subject in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 1800 block of N 18th Street.

A complainant reported a leaving the scene of an accident in the 2000 block of Avenue B.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Avenue D.

A complainant reported a burglary of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A complainant reported a leaving the scene of an accident in the 1300 block of S 13th Street.

Oct. 24

A complainant reported an assault offensive touch in the 100 block of Boston.

A complainant reported fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 600 block of S 13th Street.

Arrest of a subject for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language and resisting arrest in the 100 block of Hilldale.

A complainant reported a burglary of a building in the 700 block of N 11th Street.

Arrest of a subject for public intoxication in the 100 block of N Memorial.

A complainant reported a theft in the 100 block of N 14th Street.

Arrest of a subject for evading arrest with a vehicle in the 2100 block of Spurlock.

Oct. 25

Arrested of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Twin City Highway.

A complainant reported possession or promotion of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor in the 2900 block of Chicago.

A complainant reported an aggravated assault in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.

A complainant reported an indecent assault in the 800 block of N 12th Street.

A complainant reported a theft in the 500 block of 1 ½ Street.

A complainant reported a runaway in the 1500 block of S 27th Street. The runaway was later recovered.

Oct. 26

A complainant reported found property in the 200 block of S 5th Street.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue G.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of S 6th Street.

Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of S 1 ½ Street.

A complainant reported criminal mischief and burglary of a vehicle in the 200 block of N Highway 69.

Oct. 27

A complainant reported striking unattended vehicle in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury in the 200 block of N 17th Street.

Officer received information in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported a vehicle parked in a prohibited area in the 400 block of N 21st Street.

Oct. 28

A complainant reported a theft in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported a criminal mischief in the 700 block of S 18th Street.

An arrest of a subject on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 900 block of S 29th Street.

Officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 900 block of S 29th Street.

A complainant reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3000 block of Gary.

Officer assisted another agency near Twin City at Avenue M.

Officer received information in the 2400 block of Avenue H.

Oct. 29