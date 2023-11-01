VIDEO — Auto burglary suspects from Port Arthur and Beaumont seen in footage

Published 9:17 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By PA News

(Courtesy of PAPD)

Port Arthur Police investigators announced they are asking for the public’s help identifying young men seen in recent security video.

“They are involved in multiple auto burglaries and auto thefts in Port Arthur and Beaumont,” a release from police said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Anyone who has information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624.

If you have information about the crimes, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), visiting 833 TIPS.com or downloading the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

More News

UPDATE — Police announce arrest of Port Arthur stabbing suspect

Port Arthur Police asking the public for help locating 35-year-old not seen since mid-October

See the video as local educator Anne Singleton named Teacher of the Month, awarded $500

Port Neches man who reportedly open carried weapon to pep rally bonds out

Print Article