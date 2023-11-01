VIDEO — Auto burglary suspects from Port Arthur and Beaumont seen in footage Published 9:17 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Port Arthur Police investigators announced they are asking for the public’s help identifying young men seen in recent security video.

“They are involved in multiple auto burglaries and auto thefts in Port Arthur and Beaumont,” a release from police said.

Anyone who has information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624.

If you have information about the crimes, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), visiting 833 TIPS.com or downloading the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.