Vape, Gummy thefts on the rise; Nederland police chief says Published 12:16 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

NEDERLAND — Police in Nederland have seen an uptick in vape thefts from shops and believe the items are then being sold on the street.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said there have been approximately three such recent thefts. The last one was Oct. 14 at Vape City, 2909 Nederland Avenue.

He described the suspects are young black males who enter the shop or store and leave without paying for concealed CBG Gummy packets and/or vapes that contain THC.

THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the ingredient in marijuana that makes a person high.

The suspects have not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, Porter said.

Police worry the stolen vapes could be sold to underage local students.