Vape, Gummy thefts on the rise; Nederland police chief says

Published 12:16 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Mary Meaux

NEDERLAND — Police in Nederland have seen an uptick in vape thefts from shops and believe the items are then being sold on the street.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said there have been approximately three such recent thefts. The last one was Oct. 14 at Vape City, 2909 Nederland Avenue.

He described the suspects are young black males who enter the shop or store and leave without paying for concealed CBG Gummy packets and/or vapes that contain THC.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the ingredient in marijuana that makes a person high.

The suspects have not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, Porter said.

Police worry the stolen vapes could be sold to underage local students.

More News

TEACHER OF THE MONTH — Anne Singleton strives for the “aha” moments at Sabine Pass

Port Neches man who reportedly open carried weapon to pep rally bonds out

PNG LOCKS UP NO. 1 SEED; Titans and Bulldogs fighting for home as playoffs near

Gulf Credit Union leading Best Day Ever to benefit random individuals’ days

Print Article