UPDATE — Police announce arrest of Port Arthur stabbing suspect

Published 11:42 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By PA News

Kendric Donavan Guidry

UPDATE — The Port Arthur Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon a one-word update to social media for the public’s help: “ARRESTED!”

-original story-

A 24-year-old local man is wanted by police after a Port Arthur victim was stabbed in late September.

On Wednesday, the Port Arthur Police Department announced that Kendric Donavan Guidry is wanted for aggravated assault in connection with a Sept. 30 stabbing of a 28-year-old man.

In the days following the assault, Police Chief Tim Duriso said investigators believed the stabbing took place at approximately 8:45 p.m. at Port Arthur Townhomes, located at 3500 Turtle Creek Drive.

The victim was stabbed during a disturbance in the parking lot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

He was reported as being cooperative with law enforcement at the time.

Duriso said investigators were initially speaking with witnesses and the victim before sending the case to the district’s attorney’s office.

The victim did not live at the apartment complex, police said.

