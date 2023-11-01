Simply Refined Boutique opens in Port Neches
Published 12:22 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
1 of 7
Amber Wright and the team with Simply Refined Boutique cuts the ribbon at the new Port Neches location. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
A view of some of the clothing options inside Simply Refined Boutique. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Lori Small, owner of Coccinella, a vendor inside Simply Refined Boutique, is joined by boutique owner Amber Wright. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
A view of some of the clothing options inside Simply Refined Boutique. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Pictured, from left, are Port Neches Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Crystal Jordan, Simply Refined Boutique owner Amber Wright and chamber board president John Burton. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Owner Amber Wright, right, is joined by husband Kurt Wright. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Décor and accessories are available at Simply Refined Boutique in Port Neches. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Chamber of Commerce helped lead a ribbon cutting for the community’s newest retail location — Simply Refined Boutique.
Located at 1224 Port Neches Avenue in Port Neches, the store offers women’s and children’s clothing, along with accessories and décor items.
Owner Amber Wright collaborated with numerous vendors to stock the boutique with tremendous finds and keepsakes.
The location is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Learn more by emailing simplyrefinedboutique@gmail.com or following Simply Refined Boutique on social media.