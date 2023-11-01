Simply Refined Boutique opens in Port Neches

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Candace Hemelt

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Chamber of Commerce helped lead a ribbon cutting for the community’s newest retail location — Simply Refined Boutique.

Located at 1224 Port Neches Avenue in Port Neches, the store offers women’s and children’s clothing, along with accessories and décor items.

Owner Amber Wright collaborated with numerous vendors to stock the boutique with tremendous finds and keepsakes.

The location is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Learn more by emailing simplyrefinedboutique@gmail.com or following Simply Refined Boutique on social media.

