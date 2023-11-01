See the video as local educator Anne Singleton named Teacher of the Month, awarded $500 Published 12:30 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

1 of 4

SABINE PASS — For Sabine Pass teacher Anne Singleton, it’s the aha moments that touch her heart.

There is a lot of growth from when her students arrive in her first grade classroom to when they exit ready for the next grade level.

“It’s been a part of my life, and it’s something that I’ve dearly loved and wanted to be a part of,” Singleton said of teaching. “And there’s so much to gain seeing the aha moments, that’s what it’s all about. That day when it all clicks and you’re like, ‘yes.’”

Singleton’s class was briefly interrupted Tuesday when Daren Granger, general manager at Philpott, and others entered to inform her she was named the Teacher of the Month, sponsored by Philpott Motors.

The title comes with a $500 gift card from Philpott, and Singleton is now in the running for Teacher of the Year, which is awarded in December and comes with a $1,000 gift card.

When Granger presented the gift card, he thanked Singleton for what she does.

The teacher was moved to tears as she worked to express her thoughts.

“I’m just a little bit shocked and just … recognized, that’s a big deal and it just means so much,” she said, adding to be a teacher it takes a person with a lot of dedication.

Principal Ashleigh Deslatte said Singleton’s the best thing since sliced bread.

“She taught both my children, and both my children said she’s their all time favorite teacher,” Deslatte said.

Sabine Pass Independent School District Superintendent Kristi Heid said if you move through the building, you would probably hear the same thing.

Singleton seemed destined to become an educator.

Both of her parents were teachers, and her mother’s three sisters were also teachers.

But she didn’t start off in this career field.

She was a stay-at-home mom, then with the encouragement of others, decided to go into teaching. That was 17 years ago.