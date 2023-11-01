Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 23-29

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29:

  • Omar Rodriguez, 39, possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s)
  • Joaquin Lopez, 56, other agency warrant(s)
  • James Baker, 21, carrying a weapon in a prohibited place
  • Richard Young, 32, possession of a controlled substance x 2
  • Ryan Davis, 33, driving while intoxicated with a child, resisting arrest
  • Jerhico Bailey, 28, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29:

Oct. 23

  • Officer investigated two reports of inoperable vehicles in the 2300 block of 1st Street.
  • A person was arrested possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of Magnolia.

Oct. 24

  • No reports.

Oct. 25

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of Nall.

Oct. 26

  • No reports.

Oct. 27

  • A person was arrested for carrying a weapon in a prohibited place in the 1400 block of Merriman.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Oct. 28

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Gardendale.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.

Oct. 29

  • Officer investigated two reports of a burglary of a vehicle and four reports of criminal mischief in the 800 block of Ridgewood Dr.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Montrose.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Ridgewood.

