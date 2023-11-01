Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 23-29 Published 12:08 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29:

Omar Rodriguez, 39, possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s)

Joaquin Lopez, 56, other agency warrant(s)

James Baker, 21, carrying a weapon in a prohibited place

Richard Young, 32, possession of a controlled substance x 2

Ryan Davis, 33, driving while intoxicated with a child, resisting arrest

Jerhico Bailey, 28, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29:

Oct. 23

Officer investigated two reports of inoperable vehicles in the 2300 block of 1 st Street.

Street. A person was arrested possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of Magnolia.

Oct. 24

No reports.

Oct. 25

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of Nall.

Oct. 26

No reports.

Oct. 27

A person was arrested for carrying a weapon in a prohibited place in the 1400 block of Merriman.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Oct. 28

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Gardendale.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.

Oct. 29