Port Arthur Police asking the public for help locating 35-year-old not seen since mid-October

Published 11:22 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By PA News

Kaevon Charles Roach Sr.

Port Arthur authorities are looking for a 35-year-old man, missing for a few weeks.

According to the police department, Kaevon Charles Roach Sr. was reported missing Oct. 27.

Roach is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall, 190 pounds with medium build with black dreadlocks.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He was last seen at Fuel Depot in the 4200 block of Gulfway Drive on or about Oct. 15.

If you see Kaevon Charles Roach Sr., call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.

More News

Police announce Port Arthur suspect following Townhomes stabbing

TEACHER OF THE MONTH — Anne Singleton strives for the “aha” moments at Sabine Pass

Port Neches man who reportedly open carried weapon to pep rally bonds out

PNG LOCKS UP NO. 1 SEED; Titans and Bulldogs fighting for home as playoffs near

Print Article