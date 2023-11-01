Port Arthur Police asking the public for help locating 35-year-old not seen since mid-October Published 11:22 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Port Arthur authorities are looking for a 35-year-old man, missing for a few weeks.

According to the police department, Kaevon Charles Roach Sr. was reported missing Oct. 27.

Roach is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall, 190 pounds with medium build with black dreadlocks.

He was last seen at Fuel Depot in the 4200 block of Gulfway Drive on or about Oct. 15.

If you see Kaevon Charles Roach Sr., call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.