Dr. Beverly Parker recognized with “Shine a Light” Award Published 12:12 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The 13th Annual Julie Richardson Procter 5K Ribbon Run Monster Dash was a success thanks to the tireless efforts of many supporters.

With nearly 2,500 participants, the event provided the region with an empowering, inspiring and uplifting experience, while raising vital funds for Gift of Life’s breast & ovarian cancer initiatives.

The event concluded with the Georgie Volz “Shine a Light” Award given to Dr. Beverly Parker, a former government professor and distinguished Lamar State College – Port Arthur Liberal Arts Department Chair.

Parker is known for her devoted support of Gift of Life since its inception.

An ovarian cancer survivor, Parker has lent her voice countless times to echo Gift of Life’s cause to bring awareness to this disease in hopes of saving lives through early detection.

“We are grateful to everyone who assisted with this magnificent and meaningful event that brought hope and joy to so many individuals impacted by cancer,” Gift of Life Founder & Chair Regina Rogers said. “It was heartwarming to witness thousands of Southeast Texas unite as a family filled with compassion, understanding and love. Gift of Life is honored by the community’s support that advances the organization’s commitment to save lives in Southeast Texas.”

The occasion also provided an opportunity for Gift of Life to applaud five 2023 Angels Among Us Honorees, exceptional women commended for their outstanding community service in Southeast Texas: Gina Crenshaw, owner of For Heaven’s Sake; Gerri Giglio, Director of Todd Christopher Legacy of Love Foundation; Claire Broussard Jackson, Motiva Manager of Social Responsibility and Community Affairs; Vernice Monroe, President of Mental Health America of Southeast Texas; and Cathy Zummo, Community Advocate.

A tribute was made to “Heavenly” Angel Among Us – Allison Nathan Getz, Jefferson County Tax Assessor-Collector, who sadly passed away after a long and brave battle with brain cancer.

“Allison created an extraordinary legacy of love and hope, with a warrior determination to make our community a better place for everyone,” Gift of Life Executive Director Norma Sampson said. “Her loved ones lost an integral and devoted family member, and our community lost a remarkable leader. We believe Allison still is with us today, inspiring and encouraging us to continue our battle against cancer.

For more information about Gift of Life or to find out if you qualify for its free services, contact the organization at 409-833-3663 or visit giftoflifebmt.org.