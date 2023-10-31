Shirley Rucker Dixon Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Mrs. Shirley Kay Dixon 59, passed from this life Thursday, September 28, 2023 in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Mrs. Dixon was born February 3, 1964 in Tipton, OK. She was the daughter of the late James and Linda Rucker.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 30 years Kerry Dixon; son, Jamien Shillow and daughter, Marlesha Rucker; sister, Lisa Rucker Stark (Craig); five grandchildren: Jamarii Shillow, Jamrion Shillow, Jamion Shillow, Jamien Shillow II, and Jamar Jacobs; mother-in-law, Anita Dixon; and a host of relatives, loving In-laws, and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and brother, James Rucker.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Barnett Chapel, 1749 Gulfway Dive in Port Arthur, Texas, with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.