Motiva, Kyndryl US donate state-of-the-art computer lab to Associated Builders and Contractors Published 1:06 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Motiva and Kyndryl US donated a new, state-of-the-art computer lab to Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Southeast Texas Chapter’s Training Center.

The new computer lab was donated Wednesday to enhance the existing computer lab, which ensures that all job certification testing is conducted exclusively online.

Industry leaders present for the dedication ceremony included representatives from Motiva and Kyndryl, along with representatives of the chapter’s board of directors, education committee and leadership team.

Motiva Social Responsibility and Community Affairs Manager Claire Jackson said supporting workforce and training is a key pilar of corporate citizenship.

“We are lucky to have options like ABC Trade in our area to provide flexible hours for training individuals seeking jobs in a craft like pipefitting,” she said. “Staying current with technology makes a stressful process easier with a comfortable environment to take a test.”

More than 1,000 students have completed training and assessments in 2023 at the ABC Southeast Texas Training Center’s facility and that figure continues to grow each year for those individuals securing a craft.

“Our mission is to train and produce qualified, craft employees for local industry,” said Shandi Conner, president at Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. Southeast Texas Chapter’s Training Center.

“The pledged donations and support received from owner facilities and member contractors allow the training center to keep costs minimal for our students. Industry leaders continue to work diligently to combat the growing concerns of qualified worker shortages in industry and the upgraded computer lab, along with consistent manhour contributions submitted to the chapter’s training center, is a tremendous step in the right direction to continue those efforts.”