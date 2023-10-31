Dwayne Boyd Published 9:31 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Dwayne Boyd, 86, died Thursday (October 19, 2023) at the home of his daughter in Wichita, Kansas.

He was born on August 28, 1937 in Pineland, Texas, the son of Nobel Lee and Berbal Fultz Boyd.

After high school Dwayne enlisted into the U.S. Navy serving four years.

After being discharged from the Navy, he returned to the Port Arthur, Texas area. Dwayne married Cymenthia Coats. They lived in Port Arthur for several years where they were members of Church of Christ.

Later they moved to Lumberton, Texas before moving to Wichita, Kansas eight years ago.

He was a welder and very active in Boilermaker Union #587 in Beaumont, Texas. Dwayne loved calling his friends to talk about history and traveling.

Survivors include his daughter Vanessa Ezell and husband Clark of Wichita; daughter Donna Holt of Porter, Texas; brother Randy Nobel Boyd of Conroe, Texas; sisters Jan Clifton and husband Sammie of Fisher, Louisiana and Darlene Alexander and husband James of Conroe; five grandchildren James Holt, Sean Ezell and wife Theresa, Jennifer Rogers and husband Justin, Brandon Ezell, and Lacey Ezell; and great grandchildren Julianna and Jaxon Rogers.

Dwayne is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 54 years on June 18, 2016; brother John Henry Boyd; sister Linda Lee Torres; and grandson Jonathan Holt.

Inurnment will take places at a later date at the Memory Garden of Jefferson County in Nederland, Texas.

Arrangements are by Affordable Cremations Plus of Wichita, Kansas.