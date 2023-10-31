Athlete of the Week — Jernye McZeal, senior, Memorial High School

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By PA News

Jernye McZeal

Memorial High School senior Jernye McZeal was 11 when her stepfather told her mother she didn’t need to do gymnastics or dancing; she needed to be on someone’s basketball team.

So he started taking McZeal to the basketball courts and helped her with the basics. She quickly joined her school’s basketball team.

“Ever since then I loved it,” McZeal said.

Lady Titans Head Girls Basketball Coach Kevin Henry said McZeal, a senior, is a competitive person, whether it’s basketball or checkers.

“She tries her best to be the best,” Henry said. “She is a very versatile young lady that will be receiving her associate’s degree at the same time as her high school diploma in May. She will be a big part of our successful season this year, and I’m looking forward to seeing what she and her teammates accomplish this year.”

McZeal, 17, is looking forward to the season and battling for No. 1 in district, all while enjoying her last year of high school ball. Because she’s going to miss it.

