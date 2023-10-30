Spindletop Center outlines “Safari of Success” career fair opportunities this week Published 1:53 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

BEAUMONT — The Spindletop Center community health facility in Southeast Texas provides services and supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, substance use disorders and mental illness.

Organization leaders stress their goal is to promote an environment of quality customer service in which staff members work with pride, integrity and commitment, and are valued for their individual worth and contribution.

“We employ over 400 staff members who help us reach our mission of helping people help themselves through providing the resources and supports they need,” Business Development and Public Relations Director Danielle Pardue said. “We need caring and passionate employees to help make a difference in our community.”

Spindletop’s Career Fair is happening Thursday in Beaumont.

“Safari of Success” Spindletop Center Career Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Spindletop Center – North Campus, Fowler-Harris Event Center, 655 S Eighth St. in Beaumont.

Wide array of positions with requirements that range from a high school diploma/GED to licensed professionals needed.

Competitive benefits, training and development, and a minimum wage of $14.15/hour offered.

Participants are encouraged to dress professionally.

Bring a copy of current resume to complete applications and take part in on-site inter-views

For more information email Aaron.Nichols@stctr.org or call 409-242-8452.