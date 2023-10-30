Orange County threats lead to heightened school, business security; eventual arrest Published 6:14 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

An Orange County man is behind bars after detectives said his threats led to heightened security for area schools and businesses on Monday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information of a local resident posting multiple threatening messages Sunday involving violence to people and property via his social media account.

“The Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls from government officials, school districts and citizens concerning the posts,” a release from authorities said. “Several area schools and businesses heightened their security Monday due to the threats.”

After conducting an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain an arrest warrant for Barry Bates, 56, of Orange.

Bates was arrested Monday afternoon following a traffic stop on, and he is now in the Orange County Jail for terroristic threat, a third degree felony

The Sheriff’s thank the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, ATF, FBI and Judge Hershel Stagner for their help with the investigation.

Authorities said the Bates investigation is “ongoing.”