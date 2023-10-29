Roaring ’20s style murder mystery dinner set for Thursday; funds raised for local education Published 12:10 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

Mobsters, king pins and wise guys are joining flappers, dolls and cool cats for a real who-done-it on Thursday — all for a good cause.

The Bob Bowers Civic Center is the site for the Murder Mystery Dinner, where everyone’s a suspect. The event starts at 6 p.m.

The Murder Mystery Dinner is a first of its kind for Southeast Texas, and proceeds go to the Port Arthur Education Foundation’s Innovative Teacher Grant Program, as well as scholarships for the top 10 students at Port Arthur Independent School District.

Joe Tant, Port Arthur Education Foundation executive director and vice president of finance, administration and education with the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, said the two boards worked extremely hard and are excited to offer something new to the public.

Support for the event comes from Port Arthur LNG, Cheniere LNG, Valero, Apache Industrial and many of the members of the PAEF.

As of Friday there were 300 people signed up to attend, he said.

The Roaring 20s style event is a dinner and show and very interactive. Guests are asked to dress up in the best 1920s attire.

Tant offered special thanks to Natalie Pressley and Breanne Miller for their work on decorations and marketing and Donnie Hunter, who is with Lamar State College Port Arthur’s nursing program, who will direct the event.

LSCPA’s jazz group will perform during intermission to add to the atmosphere and Toasted Yolk is catering the event.

For ticket information, email acct@portarthurtexas.com.