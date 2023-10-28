KATHIE’S KORNER — “Soft answer” is best to combat fear Published 1:02 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

At this time in our country and our lives, it’s critical to continue in the Peace, God gives us, as believers, and spread it liberally and easily.

These Scriptures are great ones to stand on and put into action:

“A soft answer turns away wrath (anger), but grievous words stir it up” — Proverbs 15:1

“… (T)hose who plan for peace have joy” — Proverbs 12:20 ESV

There are so many opportunities, it seems, lately, to make sure we are the peacemakers.

The fear, stress and tension would love to be in charge, but we have to remember that Jesus gave us His peace (not the peace the world gives) before He went to be with the Father. He didn’t need it where He was going.

Peace is NOT elusive, flying away at the drop of a hat. It seems we let it go too easily and often are the ones who “drop the hat.”

I understand there are so many, confusing, worrisome, dangerous things around us, trying to get fear in. But, we are strong and in this year of 2023, we will be stronger than before.

Don’t let fear in.

Be watchful when or if you are involved in social media (which I am) to not be angry or frustrated with ignorant remarks or arguments about the truth regarding God and America, land of the brave and free.

It’s best to either move on or give a “soft answer.”

You might consider making a soft answer list: Can I pray with you, I love you (if appropriate), be safe, forgive me or how bout those Cowboys. Anyway, you get the idea.

Feel free to share this. Others may need to be reminded about Peace.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia.