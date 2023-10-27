Port Arthur woman uninjured following Friday house fire; authorities investigating cause Published 1:42 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

A Port Arthur woman is safe following a Friday morning house fire.

The fire took place at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home in the 2000 block of 13th Street.

A woman was inside at the time, but authorities said she was able to get outside on her own.

She was medically accessed by first responders, which is standard protocol when a person is exposed to fire, and declined treatment and transport, Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson said.

The amount of loss due to the fire has not been determined as of Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and officials are looking at it as a possible arson.