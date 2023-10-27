New food truck yard opting for “South Austin Vibe” Published 12:16 am Friday, October 27, 2023

ORANGE — Marcy Taylor has driven along Highway 87 between Bridge City and West Orange many times and thought it was a perfect place for a mobile food truck pad.

Well, after many nights of dreaming, she decided to open it herself.

“Phase 1,” opened this week, and the newly minted restaurateur told Orange Newsmedia that means work now begins on “Phase 2.”

What’s there

Orange County Truck Yard enjoyed its soft opening this week at 4158 Highway 87 South, across the street and just southwest of construction of the multi-billion dollar Golden Triangle Polymers plant.

Taylor said, as of Saturday (Oct. 28), the location will feature food trucks in operation between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. That schedule will continue seven days a week.

The types of food trucks and menus will change daily and weekly, and Taylor encourages those interested to visit Orange County Truck Yard on Facebook for daily menu details.

Food truck operators can also message her there for opportunities to operate their trucks.

Taylor, a medical field veteran and Bridge City High alumnus, acquired the location in January and led the arduous process of land prep and permitting throughout 2023, finally securing the needed paperwork in early September.

She educated herself each step of the way in order to open the location, with a plan to create a true “South Austin Vibe.”

Orange County Truck Yard fun includes sunny and shaded seating, family setting and plenty of delicious food options.

In fact, after seeing so many children having fun around their parents in the yard’s first days, Taylor said she made a special stop for lawn chalk so the kids could draw on the pavement.

What’s next

The second phase goals include the installation of rest rooms, built out lawn area, fire pit, dog park, games and live music.

Those big plans are within site for Taylor, who recently secured gig to supply trucks and food for 1,500 people at a Golden Triangle Polymers appreciation event for employees, contractors and their families.

For more information on the truck yard, email 3ki@orangecountytruckyard.com.