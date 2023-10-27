Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 16-22
Published 12:02 am Friday, October 27, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22:
- John Jaeger, 36, warrant other agency, possession of a controlled substance
- Natalie Derrick, 42, warrant other agency
- Michael Folmer, 31, public intoxication
- Marcus Miles, 31, warrant other agency
- Luis Chavez, 31, warrant other agency
- Harris Robicheaux, 25, warrant other agency
- Ryan Moore, 33, warrant other agency
- Tammy Judice, 62, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense
- Adrian Patxot, 19, evading arrest, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22:
Oct. 16
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Helena.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- An officer recovered a runaway in the 1100 block of Helena.
Oct. 17
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
Oct. 18
- Forgery was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Twin City Highway.
Oct. 19
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Indecency with a child sexual contact was reported on Lake Placid.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3900 block of Royal Meadows.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 800 block of South 11th Street.
- A person was arrested for evading arrest and another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested for evading arrest evading arrest with a vehicle in the 2100 block of Avenue B.
- Deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue B.
Oct. 20
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
Oct. 21
- An officer another agency in the 2700 block of Price Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Landry.
- Found property was reported in the 1300 block of Boston.
- Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of North 34th Street.
Oct. 22
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 400 block of Atlanta.
- An information report was made in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1200 block of Canal.