Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 16-22

Published 12:02 am Friday, October 27, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22:

  • John Jaeger, 36, warrant other agency, possession of a controlled substance
  • Natalie Derrick, 42, warrant other agency
  • Michael Folmer, 31, public intoxication
  • Marcus Miles, 31, warrant other agency
  • Luis Chavez, 31, warrant other agency
  • Harris Robicheaux, 25, warrant other agency
  • Ryan Moore, 33, warrant other agency
  • Tammy Judice, 62, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense
  • Adrian Patxot, 19, evading arrest, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22:

Oct. 16

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • An officer recovered a runaway in the 1100 block of Helena.

Oct. 17

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • A theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Oct. 18

  • Forgery was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Twin City Highway.

Oct. 19

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • Indecency with a child sexual contact was reported on Lake Placid.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3900 block of Royal Meadows.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 800 block of South 11th Street.
  • A person was arrested for evading arrest and another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested for evading arrest evading arrest with a vehicle in the 2100 block of Avenue B.
  • Deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue B.

Oct. 20

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Oct. 21

  • An officer another agency in the 2700 block of Price Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Landry.
  • Found property was reported in the 1300 block of Boston.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of North 34th Street.

Oct. 22

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 400 block of Atlanta.
  • An information report was made in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 1200 block of Canal.

