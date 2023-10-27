Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 16-22 Published 12:02 am Friday, October 27, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22:

John Jaeger, 36, warrant other agency, possession of a controlled substance

Natalie Derrick, 42, warrant other agency

Michael Folmer, 31, public intoxication

Marcus Miles, 31, warrant other agency

Luis Chavez, 31, warrant other agency

Harris Robicheaux, 25, warrant other agency

Ryan Moore, 33, warrant other agency

Tammy Judice, 62, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense

Adrian Patxot, 19, evading arrest, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22:

Oct. 16

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2600 block of Helena.

Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

An officer recovered a runaway in the 1100 block of Helena.

Oct. 17

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A theft was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Oct. 18

Forgery was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of Twin City Highway.

Oct. 19

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrants in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.

Indecency with a child sexual contact was reported on Lake Placid.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3900 block of Royal Meadows.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Helena.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 800 block of South 11th Street.

A person was arrested for evading arrest evading arrest with a vehicle in the 2100 block of Avenue B.

Deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue B.

Oct. 20

Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Street. Found property was reported in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.

Oct. 21

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Landry.

Found property was reported in the 1300 block of Boston.

Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of North 34th Street.

Oct. 22