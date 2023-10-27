Go-Give Gift Shop opens in Groves with Mexican authenticity Published 11:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

GROVES — Community members and business leaders recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for Go-Give Gift Shop in Groves.

The new location at 2630 Main Avenue in Groves offers gifts for all occasions, from baptism to Mexican outfits to western wear with perfumes, flower bouquets and more.

Learn more by calling 409-548-0453.

The Groves Chamber of Commerce & Tourist Center led the event and celebrated Go-Give Gift Shop’s authentic Mexican clothing, shoes, boots and gifts.

Owner Blanca Figueroa said it is a dream come true to open in Groves.

Her daughter, Denisse Gonzales, who lives in Baytown, came to celebrate her mom and meet community members.

She said she is very proud of her and is looking forward to learning about business from her mother.

— Reported by Natalie Picazo