Port Neches-Groves grad named Spindletop Center public relations director Published 12:24 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Danielle Pardue has been named Spindletop Center’s business development and public relations director.

“Spindletop Center is thrilled to welcome Danielle to our team and know that our centers will benefit significantly from her extensive experience and leadership expertise in the areas of marketing, communications and business development,” CEO Holly Borel said.

Pardue has been serving in roles overseeing strategic marketing, communications, public relations, advertising, branding, business development, digital platforms, community relations, event planning and senior-level leadership for 20 years.

In 2012, after a six-year stint with real-estate investment trust Simon Property Group, she transitioned her career to healthcare when she joined CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System’s marketing and commutations team.

She most recently served as CHRISTUS’ director of marketing and communications, leading all aspects of the large health system’s marketing and communications efforts. Most notably, the rebranding of the health system in 2015, the transition of St. Mary hospital in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the well-known LiveWell Women’s Conference and served as an integral part of the groundwork for the new Orange hospital set to open later this year.

She is a Southeast Texas Young Professionals 40-Under-40 recipient and Press Club of Southeast Texas Excellence in Media Awards winner.

“As a dedicated leader, I look to lend a visionary approach combined with hands-on execution in order to achieve the highest levels of success and growth for our center,” Pardue said.

She is a graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School and earned her bachelor of science in corporate communications from Lamar University.

Her role at Spindletop Center began in October.

“I believe in the power of people, commitment, words and the ability to positively influence,” she said. “I look forward to working hand-in-hand in our communities with the team at Spindletop Center to continue making a meaningful impact in the lives of those we serve.”

Spindletop Center is a non-profit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral healthcare, programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and substance use services for each stage of life.

Its Center serves more than 16,000 people annually throughout Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Jasper and Chambers counties and has campuses in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Silsbee and Jasper.

Team leaders promote healthy living in the community through innovative and best-practice options that meet the unique needs of every family.