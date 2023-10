PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur groups donate to city to fund park bench purchases Published 12:34 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Port Arthur Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction Inc., and a Top Teen member made a $7,000 donation to Port Arthur City Council for the purchase of park benches at Booker T. Washington Park and El Vista Park.

Director of Parks and Recreation Chandra Alpough accepted the sanction on behalf of the city.