PHOTO FEATURE — National Association of Port Arthurians promote scholarships Published 12:32 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

The National Association of Port Arthurians held their inaugural scholarship and dinner dance Oct. 21 with 300 in attendance.

The event included a welcome by Mayor Thurman Bartie and an address by Port Arthur ISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Portiere.

Organizers said the evening was a success for local students.