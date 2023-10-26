Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 18-24

Published 12:08 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 18 to Oct 24:

Oct. 18

  • Herbert James II, 35, was arrested for assault in the 2800 block of Amber.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 19

  • An assault was reported in the 4900 block of Sue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Dave.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Oct. 20

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of 32nd Street.
  • Burglary of a Building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 21

  • No reports.

Oct. 22

  • An information report was taken in the 3100 block of Maple.

Oct. 23

  • Jennifer Bridges, 48, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of Oak Avenue.
  • Daylon Brew, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
  • Louis Longo Jr., 41, was arrested for injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual in the 2300 block of Crescent.
  • An information report was taken in the 4400 block of Boyd.
  • A dangerous dog was reported in the 5300 block of West Groves.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 4300 block of Roosevelt.

Oct. 24

  • A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Taft.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 2000 block of Taft.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 6800 block of Whitby.

More News

Port Arthur woman uninjured following Friday house fire; authorities investigating cause

Port Arthur man shot Friday morning not cooperating with police

Early detection a key in breast cancer battle, according to survivor Corby Woods

Gay Ferguson Memorial Playground opens, dedicated to children of all abilities

Print Article