Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 18-24 Published 12:08 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 18 to Oct 24:

Oct. 18

Herbert James II, 35, was arrested for assault in the 2800 block of Amber.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 19

An assault was reported in the 4900 block of Sue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Dave.

Oct. 20

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Burglary of a Building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Oct. 21

No reports.

Oct. 22

An information report was taken in the 3100 block of Maple.

Oct. 23

Jennifer Bridges, 48, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of Oak Avenue.

Daylon Brew, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.

Louis Longo Jr., 41, was arrested for injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual in the 2300 block of Crescent.

An information report was taken in the 4400 block of Boyd.

A dangerous dog was reported in the 5300 block of West Groves.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 4300 block of Roosevelt.

Oct. 24