Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 18-24
Published 12:08 am Thursday, October 26, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 18 to Oct 24:
Oct. 18
- Herbert James II, 35, was arrested for assault in the 2800 block of Amber.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
Oct. 19
- An assault was reported in the 4900 block of Sue.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Dave.
Oct. 20
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of 32nd Street.
- Burglary of a Building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
Oct. 21
- No reports.
Oct. 22
- An information report was taken in the 3100 block of Maple.
Oct. 23
- Jennifer Bridges, 48, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of Oak Avenue.
- Daylon Brew, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
- Louis Longo Jr., 41, was arrested for injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual in the 2300 block of Crescent.
- An information report was taken in the 4400 block of Boyd.
- A dangerous dog was reported in the 5300 block of West Groves.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 4300 block of Roosevelt.
Oct. 24
- A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Taft.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2000 block of Taft.
- A dog bite was reported in the 6800 block of Whitby.