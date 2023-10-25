Wig wearing man steals cash from Golden Chick, police said Published 12:10 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

ORANGE — A man wearing a black wig, black jacket and red Jordan shoes reportedly walked up to a cash register at a local eatery, stole money and left Monday night.

Orange Police Department officers were dispatched at 8:45 p.m. Monday to Golden Chick, 1716 16th St. in reference to a robbery.

While there they met with the on-duty manager, who said a black male wearing a black wig, black jacket and red Jordan shoes entered the store, walked up to the register, leaned over the counter and took money out of the register, according to a news release from Sergeant Isaac Henry III with the City of Orange Police Department.

No further information was released Tuesday afternoon.

Henry said the investigation is ongoing.

People with information about the robbery can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 Tips app on a smart phone.

Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.