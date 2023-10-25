Nederland man arrested for vehicular homicide, will be charged for 3rd DWI Published 5:54 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Louisiana State Police troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, east of US 61 in Ascension Parish.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 23-year-old Jaranisha Carter of Prairieville, La.

The initial investigation revealed 34-year-old Joshuah Cannon of Nederland was traveling west in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 while driving a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse.

At the same time, Carter was headed eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2008 Honda Accord. The Chevrolet continued traveling west in the eastbound lane and struck the Honda head-on.

Carter, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, sustained severe injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later was pronounced deceased.

Cannon was also unrestrained and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries from the crash.

During the on-scene investigation, Cannon displayed multiple signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for vehicular homicide, reckless operation, DWI (3rd offense), driving on divided highways and no seatbelt.

Cannon will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the aforementioned charges when discharged from the hospital.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.