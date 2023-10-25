Market Basket makes home for Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy before Mid County Madness Published 12:18 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

NEDERLAND — The 100th football showdown of Mid County Madness is almost here, and The Bum Phillips Bowl Trophy is making its last stop before going to the victorious team.

Stop by Market Basket in Nederland to see the trophy. On Friday, the trophy is going to be awarded to the winner of the football game between district rivals Port Neches-Groves High and Nederland High School.

“It is truly something special seeing this game bring so many together to support the community athletes, bands, cheer and dance teams,” Market Basket Marketing Director Andrew Westbrook said.

“The best thing about these communities is how well they also support local businesses like Market Basket. We would like to wish both teams great luck in this historic 100th mid-county madness matchup.”

According to Westbrook, Market Basket loves being a part of the communities their associates serve and is honored to host the trophy.

“Make sure you stop by the Nederland Market Basket and take a picture with the trophy,” Westbrook said.

“I love getting to serve this community that I call home. That is what makes it special for all of us here at Market Basket.”

