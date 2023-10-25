John Randall Miller Sr. Published 9:31 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

John Randall Miller Sr., 67, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church, 549 West 11th Street, Port Arthur, Texas 77640 with interment to follow under the directions of Calvary Mortuary, Beaumont, Tx.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Fraternity ritual will be at 1:30 P.M