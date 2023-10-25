John Randall Miller Sr.

Published 9:31 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By PA News

John Randall Miller Sr.

John Randall Miller Sr., 67, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church, 549 West 11th Street, Port Arthur, Texas 77640 with interment to follow under the directions of Calvary Mortuary, Beaumont, Tx.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Fraternity ritual will be at 1:30 P.M

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Obituaries

Thelma Delores Trainer Hall May

Elza Bush Jr.

Michael “Mike” Clay Garrison

Captain Vernon (Vern) Rosson

Print Article