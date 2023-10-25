INDICTMENT — Groves suspect tried to force woman to leave with him, put gun to man’s head Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

A Groves man who was at the center of an alleged scuffle and accidental discharging of a gun at a church pumpkin patch was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Jeremy Lane Pitman, 48, was indicted for attempted aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both second degree felonies.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, Pitman drove up to a canopy at Nederland Apostolic Church, 1308 S. 27th St., where an annual pumpkin patch was being held Oct. 15. Police say he walked toward a woman he knew and said “come on baby,” trying to get her to go with him. She said no.

Pitman reportedly grabbed the back of the woman’s neck and front of her shirt and forcibly pulled her toward his truck without her consent.

A man at the scene told Pitman “hey no…no,” then Pitman let go of the woman and walked around the canopy to display a handgun from his waist, the document read.

The witness said when Pitman pulled the weapon from his waist, the holster came out with it. Pitman then allegedly approached the male witness, grabbed him by the shirt and put the gun to his head, police said

The witness grabbed Pitman’s arm and began to spin him to a table. They both fell and three gunshots were heard.

When the witness opened his eyes, three other people from the church had Pitman pinned down on the table. That’s when the witness stepped back to see if he had been struck. He was not hit with gunfire.

Pitman was arrested and is still in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility as of Wednesday afternoon.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.