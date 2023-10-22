The Island Disc Golf Course upgraded on Pleasure Island Published 12:04 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

Mayor Thurman Bartie was among several tossing in an inaugural disk at the recent The Island Disc Golf Course in Port Arthur on Pleasure Island.

This refurbishment of the existing course offers great “terrain” for those looking to up their game and brings the course into the modern age.

The Professional Disc Golf World Championship was in Port Arthur for the 1994-95 season.

Those in attendance at the unveiling of the upgraded course indicated it would be nice to see that kind of action again.

The 18-hole course has a view of the Port of Port Arthur and is down the road from the Port Arthur Yacht Club and the Pleasure Island Bird Blind, which opened in April, near the base of the water tower.

A pirate ship playground is due to open by the end of the year.