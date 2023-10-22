City of Port Arthur outlines billing, payment system Published 12:06 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

The City of Port Arthur stressed to residents it is in the process of converting to a new billing and payment system.

“We currently continue to offer the following methods of payment to citizens and water account holders: In-person check, In-person cash, In-person credit card, Mail (money order, check, cashier’s check) City of Port Arthur Water Utilities, P. O. Box 1089, Port Arthur, TX 77641, and Phone (866-570-8872) (e-check and credit card),” a city release said. “Unfortunately, bank drafts and online credit card payments are not available at this time.”

The city stressed that officials will not do water cut-offs due to billing issues and not charge late fees due to billing issues.

Updates will be posted using portarthurtx.gov, STAN notifications, City social media accounts and local news media.

For questions or concerns, contact customer service at 409-983-8230 or waterutilities@portarthurtx.gov.