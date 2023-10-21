PHOTOS — She’s Nails and Spa opens in Port Neches

Published 12:12 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

By Candace Hemelt

She’s Nails and Spa celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening Friday morning in Port Neches.

With help from the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce, the event took place at the store, 2302 Nall Street.

The beauty center specializes in manicures, pedicures, facials, lashes, waxing and more.

For more information, call  409-519-8070 or email shecare4u@gmail.com.

