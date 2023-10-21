PHOTOS — She’s Nails and Spa opens in Port Neches
Published 12:12 am Saturday, October 21, 2023
1 of 6
She’s Nails and Spa is located at 2302 Nall St. Port Neches. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Chamber Board President John Burton is seen with owner Linh Bui and Crystal Jordan, Port Neches Chamber of Commerce executive director. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Zoie Monroe and Jordan Gallier have some fun at She’s Nails and Spa. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
Those pictured are Karen Chandler, Hassan Shomalzadeh and Mallory Stansbury. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
The view inside She’s Nails and Spa. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
The view inside She’s Nails and Spa. (Candace Hemelt/The News)
She’s Nails and Spa celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening Friday morning in Port Neches.
With help from the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce, the event took place at the store, 2302 Nall Street.
The beauty center specializes in manicures, pedicures, facials, lashes, waxing and more.
For more information, call 409-519-8070 or email shecare4u@gmail.com.