PHOTOS — She’s Nails and Spa opens in Port Neches Published 12:12 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

She’s Nails and Spa celebrated a ribbon cutting and grand opening Friday morning in Port Neches.

With help from the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce, the event took place at the store, 2302 Nall Street.

The beauty center specializes in manicures, pedicures, facials, lashes, waxing and more.

For more information, call 409-519-8070 or email shecare4u@gmail.com.