Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 9-15 Published 12:06 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15:

Brendan Williams, 30, Nederland warrants, possession of a controlled substance

Roy Jewell, 46, warrant other agency

Merritt Cox, 40, assault causes bodily injury – family violence

Timothy Chretien, 34, warrant other agency

Robert Tatum, 35, public intoxication

Dale Dennis, 50, driving while intoxicated

Kianna Kincade, 27, evading arrest with vehicle, failure to identify

Jeremy Pitman, 48, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, attempted aggravated kidnapping

Darius Neal, 34, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15:

Oct. 9

Arrest for Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Highway 365.

Complainant reported assault offensive touch –f amily violence in the 400 block of S 25th Street.

Complainant reported a runaway in the 2300 block of Avenue D.

Complainant reported a theft in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A arrest on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of N Twin City Highway.

Complainant reported a death in the 700 block of S 6th Street.

Arrest for assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 800 block of Chicago.

Oct. 10

Officer found a subject in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.

Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 400 block of S 25th Street.

Oct. 11

Complainant reported a dog bite in the 1300 block of S 27th Street.

Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 2200 block of Avenue F.

Oct. 12

Officer found a subject to be driving recklessly in the 900 block of S 27th Street.

Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2400 block of Detroit.

Complainant reported an assault in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.

Oct. 13

Arrest of a subject for public intoxication in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.

Complainant reported a dog at large in the 3100 block of Lawrence.

Arrest for driving while intoxicated BAC >0.15 in the 300 block at S 20th Street.

Oct. 14

Arrest for evading arrest with a vehicle and failure to identify in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Drive.

Complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Complainant reported a theft in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Complainant reported theft of a firearm in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.

Complainant reported assault of a pregnant person in the 2500 block of Avenue E.

Complainant reported a robbery in the 200 block of N Highway 69.

Oct. 15