Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Oct. 9-15
Published 12:06 am Saturday, October 21, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15:
- Brendan Williams, 30, Nederland warrants, possession of a controlled substance
- Roy Jewell, 46, warrant other agency
- Merritt Cox, 40, assault causes bodily injury – family violence
- Timothy Chretien, 34, warrant other agency
- Robert Tatum, 35, public intoxication
- Dale Dennis, 50, driving while intoxicated
- Kianna Kincade, 27, evading arrest with vehicle, failure to identify
- Jeremy Pitman, 48, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, attempted aggravated kidnapping
- Darius Neal, 34, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15:
Oct. 9
- Arrest for Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Highway 365.
- Complainant reported assault offensive touch –f amily violence in the 400 block of S 25th Street.
- Complainant reported a runaway in the 2300 block of Avenue D.
- Complainant reported a theft in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A arrest on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of N Twin City Highway.
- Complainant reported a death in the 700 block of S 6th Street.
- Arrest for assault causes bodily injury – family violence in the 800 block of Chicago.
Oct. 10
- Officer found a subject in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 400 block of S 25th Street.
Oct. 11
- Complainant reported a dog bite in the 1300 block of S 27th Street.
- Officer took a subject into custody on a mental commitment in the 2200 block of Avenue F.
Oct. 12
- Officer found a subject to be driving recklessly in the 900 block of S 27th Street.
- Officer arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2400 block of Detroit.
- Complainant reported an assault in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
Oct. 13
- Arrest of a subject for public intoxication in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
- Complainant reported a dog at large in the 3100 block of Lawrence.
- Arrest for driving while intoxicated BAC >0.15 in the 300 block at S 20th Street.
Oct. 14
- Arrest for evading arrest with a vehicle and failure to identify in the 3500 block of Turtle Creek Drive.
- Complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Complainant reported a theft in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Complainant reported theft of a firearm in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.
- Complainant reported assault of a pregnant person in the 2500 block of Avenue E.
- Complainant reported a robbery in the 200 block of N Highway 69.
Oct. 15
- Arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted aggravated kidnapping in the 1300 block of S 27th Street.
- Complainant reported assault offensive touch – family violence in the 800 block of S 11th Street.
- Arrest on another agency’s warrant in the 2400 block of Highway 69.