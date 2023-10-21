Authorities responding to multiple wrecks on Highway 73 Published 7:58 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Port Arthur Police, Port Arthur Fire Department and Acadian EMS are responding to multiple wrecks on Highway 73, authorities announced Saturday morning.

There are reportedly several major wrecks with possible entrapment.

Due to heavy smoke and fog in the area with no visibility, Highway 73 east and westbound will be closed at West Port Arthur Road to Labelle Road.

If you are trapped in your vehicle due to no visibility, please stay in your vehicle and turn on your flashers.

First responders are getting to the injured as quick as they can so please avoid the area.