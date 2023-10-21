Authorities responding to multiple wrecks on Highway 73

Published 7:58 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

By PA News

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, Port Arthur Police, Port Arthur Fire Department and Acadian EMS are responding to multiple wrecks on Highway 73, authorities announced Saturday morning.

There are reportedly several major wrecks with possible entrapment.

Due to heavy smoke and fog in the area with no visibility, Highway 73 east and westbound will be closed at West Port Arthur Road to Labelle Road.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

If you are trapped in your vehicle due to no visibility, please stay in your vehicle and turn on your flashers.

First responders are getting to the injured as quick as they can so please avoid the area.

More BREAKING NEWS

UPDATE — Port Arthur road reopens after marsh fire

South 6th Street water leak causing detours in Nederland

Port Arthur Water Department repairing main break along Highway 73

City of Nederland addresses “taste and odor issues” with its water

Print Article