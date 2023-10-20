Police: Nederland drive-by suspects made stop at McDonald’s before chase through Port Arthur, Groves Published 3:36 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

NEDERLAND — The alleged suspects in a Nederland drive-by shooting may have worked up an appetite Thursday night because they reportedly drove straight to a McDonald’s, police said.

Nederland police received a call of a drive-by shooting at approximately 9:14 p.m. in the 2100 block of Avenue B.

Then authorities received a related call indicating a witness followed the suspect vehicle to the drive through of McDonald’s on Nederland Avenue.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said an officer arrived and began to give the driver and passengers instructions, but the driver took off, going south U.S. 69. A pursuit ensued when the officer lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the chase.

Minutes later, Nederland Police received a call from the Port Arthur Police Department saying the vehicle was involved in a one-vehicle rollover crash at Texas 73.

When officers arrived there was one person inside the vehicle, a 24-year-old Port Arthur man, who was being treated by emergency medical services personnel.

He was later brought to a hospital for his injuries, Porter said.

No one else was immediately located, so Nederland Police called upon the Port Neches Police Department, which brought a K-9 and a drone.

A drone search detected a 16-year-old male and 19-year-old male, both from Groves, hiding in the tall grass.

The 16-year-old was brought to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center for evading detention, and the 19-year-old male was arrested on the same charge and brought to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Police believe the house in Nederland that was struck by bullets may not have been the intended target.

There were no injuries as a result of the drive-by shooting.

Porter said as of Friday afternoon the 24 year old male was hospitalized and he expects to file charges soon.

The Nederland Police Department arrested Joshua Sewell, 19.

The case remains under investigation.