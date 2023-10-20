Local sisters reportedly retaliate against woman, vandalize and shoot at apartment Published 12:18 am Friday, October 20, 2023

A pair of local sisters reportedly busted windows of an apartment and fired a weapon at the unit in retaliation for an alleged stabbing in self-defense on one of the siblings the previous month.

Myla Angelle, 26, of Port Arthur and Johnisha Green, 32, of Beaumont were each indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.

According at court documents, Angelle and Green arrived at a residence Oct. 1 at Villa Main Apartments in the 900 block of Main Avenue, where they allegedly fired shots at the home and shattered windows using a baseball bat.

No one was at home at the time of the shooting; however, police said they found bullet holes in the apartment’s exterior walls.

In addition, police reportedly obtained surveillance video from another tenant’s apartment, capturing the shooting.

The video shows Angelle run up the stairs holding a baseball bat. She’s wearing a black soft cast on her right forearm to protect her stab wounds. Angelle shattered the windows using the bat while Green stood at the bottom of the stairs.

Green attempted to cover her face with what appeared to be pantyhose, according to the probable cause affidavit, but police were able to recognize her.

After this the women ran to a vehicle waiting to pick them up.

The vandalism stems from an incident that occurred Sept 13, where police said the homeowner stabbed Angelle during a fight at the same apartment complex.

That case was submitted to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, but prosecutors chose not to accept charges against the woman due to issues of self-defense.

On Sept. 26, Angelle reportedly spoke with an officer on a recorded line and said “since the police wouldn’t help, we might as well get a warrant ready for her arrest.”

Green reportedly made a similar statement on her personal Facebook page saying “justice will be served the correct way.”

Deadly conduct discharge firearm is a third degree felony.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.