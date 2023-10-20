Memorial coach Brian Morgan — “We have some potent weapons who can make some big plays” Published 10:55 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Cobe Stoever threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns as the Memorial Titans remained unbeaten with a 48-33 win over the visiting Baytown Lee Ganders in a highly entertaining game Friday night.

The Titans (8-0 overall, 6-0 District 8-5A-Division I) piled up 425 yards of offense while having the ball for just 19 minutes, 26 seconds on the night.

“We score fast,” Memorial coach Brian Morgan said. “We have some potent weapons who can make some big plays.”

Memorial’s longest possession of the game was 2 minutes, 59 seconds.

The Titans’ scoring plays included big plays of 55, 57 and 32 yards.

Another scoring drive was keyed by a 54-yard play. In addition, the Memorial special teams got in on the act by scooping up a fumble on a kickoff and racing to the end zone.

The Titans certainly had their hands full with a Baytown Lee squad that was in the contest to the very end. The Ganders (3-5, 2-4) trailed by just one point at the half and by 35-33 in the fourth quarter. The Titans were up 42-33 late in the fourth quarter before closing out the scoring on a 32-yard pass from Stoever to Semaj Pierre with 42 seconds remaining.

Ja’coryn Baker rushed for two TDs for the Titans.

“Baytown Lee’s record is deceptive,” Morgan said. “They have been in every game this year. We knew we were in for a dogfight. They beat us last year, and we knew this one would not be easy,

Bayton Lee quarterback Levey Duncan Jr. threw for 154 yards and two TDs while running for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“They have a tremendous quarterback,” Morgan said. “We came up with some key plays when we had to. Give them credit, they are a well-coached team.”

The Titans are at Barbers Hill at 7 p.m. Friday before closing out the regular season by hosting Kingwood Park at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 on Senior Night. A spot in the postseason will likely follow.

Memorial 48, Baytown Lee 33

Baytown Lee 3 10 13 7 — 33

Memorial 7 7 14 20 — 48

First Quarter

Mem – Martin 55 run (Salgado kick), 7:43.

Lee – Guzman 33 FG, 1:25.

Second Quarter

Lee – Joseph 12 pass from Duncan (Guzman kick), 10:44.

Mem – Baker 1 run (Salgado kick), 9:05.

Lee – Guzman 39 FG, 0:42.

Third Quarter

Mem – Martin 8 fumble return (Salgado kick), 11:50.

Lee – Duncan 1 run (pass failed), 6:24.

Mem – Martin 57 pass from Stoever (Salgado kick), 5:26.

Lee – Joseph 15 pass from Duncan (Guzman kick), 4:05.

Fourth Quarter

Mem – Martin 2 run (Salgado kick), 11:25.

Lee – Duncan 10 run (Guzman kick), 9:57.

Mem – Baker 5 run (Salgado kick), 7:26.

Mem – Pierre 32 pass from Stoever (kick failed), 0:42.

— Written by Pat Murray